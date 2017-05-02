British extremist with high-tech cufflinks jailed in London
A British extremist who concealed incriminating information in USB-equipped cufflinks was sentenced to eight years in jail for possession of articles for terrorist purposes and other charges. Samata Ullah, 34, of Wales, had pleaded guilty to five offenses in March and admitted membership in the Islamic State group.
