Blast at Ariana Grande concert in England kills 19 people
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police were treating as a terrorist attack. Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead after the explosion at Manchester Arena.
