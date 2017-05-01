Bangladesh arrests suspected IT head of militant group blamed for killing bloggers
Police in Bangladesh said on Tuesday they had arrested the IT chief of a banned militant Islamist group that has been blamed for the killing of several secular bloggers and gay rights activists. The suspected militant, identified as Ashfaqur Rahman, worked as the IT head of the al Qaeda-inspired militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team, the chief of Bangladesh's counter-terrorism police, Monirul Islam, told a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC