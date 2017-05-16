Australian John Zakhariev grim about ...

Australian John Zakhariev grim about outlook for his Bulgarian terror trial

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 16 hr Jack 36
News A Colombian Shakedown in Washington 20 hr 07 Mustang 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 12 Flynn Comey deser... 69
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) May 11 Limpball Viagra 21
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) May 10 Maxine Waters Pin... 209
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC