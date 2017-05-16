Aurora man convicted in terrorism plot decides not to fire his lawyers
Two weeks after saying he wanted to represent himself at his upcoming sentencing, an Aurora man facing up to 15 years in prison for plotting to join an al-Qaida -affiliated terrorist group has decided he wants to proceed with his lawyers after all. Abdella Ahmad Tounisi had sent a letter last month telling U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan that he wanted to fire his longtime attorneys, citing a "breakdown of trust, conflict of interest and breakdown of communication."
