As Trump sets out, US and Saudi Arabia blacklist 'terrorist'

Lebanese Hezbollah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and the brothers, Annan Badreddine and Hassan Badreddine, of top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, receive condolences in a southern suburb of Beirut, on May 13, 2016. WASHINGTON - As US President Donald Trump prepared to head to Saudi Arabia on Friday, Washington and Riyadh issued their first "joint terrorist designation" - blacklisting a Hezbollah leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.