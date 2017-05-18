As Trump sets out, US and Saudi Arabia blacklist 'terrorist'
Lebanese Hezbollah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and the brothers, Annan Badreddine and Hassan Badreddine, of top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, receive condolences in a southern suburb of Beirut, on May 13, 2016. WASHINGTON - As US President Donald Trump prepared to head to Saudi Arabia on Friday, Washington and Riyadh issued their first "joint terrorist designation" - blacklisting a Hezbollah leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|2 hr
|red blood relative
|64
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC