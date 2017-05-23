Americans stand with people of UK after attack by 'evil losers', Trump tells May
President Donald Trump told Theresa May that "Americans stand with the people of the United Kingdom" in a phone call in which he offered US assistance for the investigation into the Manchester concert attack. The call came shortly after Mr Trump denounced those responsible for the atrocity as "evil losers" and called for the ideology behind the outrage to be "completely obliterated".
