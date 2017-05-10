American who joined al-Qaida faces se...

American who joined al-Qaida faces sentencing in New York

Read more: Daily Times

After growing up in obscurity on Long Island, Bryant Neal Vinas became a militant Muslim convert, relocated to an outlaw region of Pakistan and schemed with senior al-Qaida members on how best to attack the Long Island Railroad. A federal judge must now decide whether the admitted terrorist known as "Bashir al-Ameriki," or Bashir the American, should be spared a long prison term - and maybe even be freed - for switching sides and becoming a prized U.S. government cooperator.

