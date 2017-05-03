Accused terrorist sympathizer pleads guilty to illegally obtaining handgun
A 30-year-old Detroit man accused of sympathizing with terrorists online has pleaded guilty to another federal charge related to illegally obtaining guns or explosives. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Sebastian Zachary Gregerson, aka Abdurrahman Bin Mikaayl, pleaded guilty to obtaining a firearm illegally through a man who bought Gregerson a Glock 31 .357-caliber handgun in Virginia.
