Accused bomber Ahmad Rahimi wants police shootout charges dropped

ELIZABETH -- A lawyer for accused bomber Ahmad Kahn Rahimi will argue in court Monday for dismissal of the charges filed after the shootout with Linden police who captured the suspected terrorist. Superior Court Judge Regina Caulfield will hear Rahimi's lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori, make his case for dropping the charges of attempted murder of five police officers .

