5 detained, weapons seized in French anti-terrorism raids
Five men were detained and weapons seized in anti-terrorist operations across France on Tuesday as the country prepares for a tense presidential runoff, the Paris prosecutor's office said. The suspects are between 18 and 24 years old.
