2 rebels killed in attack on Lapanday farm
Two rebels were killed in a clash with security personnel of a cattle ranch and banana plantation in Barangay Pangyan in Calinan, Davao City owned by the Lorenzo family, the New People's Army said Sunday. In a statement, NPA Southern Mindanao Regional Operations Command spokesperson Rigoberto Sanchez congratulated the NPA's 1st Pulang Bagani Battalion for "serving the punishment against the Lorenzo family".
Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC