10 for Today: Wednesday, May 24

The U.S. president meets with Francis, concluding his tour of the ancestral homes of the world's three largest monotheistic religions. The 28-nation military alliance is going to great lengths to show the U.S. leader that they're ramping up defense spending and doing more to fight terrorism.
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|Tue
|a_visitor
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
