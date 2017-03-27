Wrexham binman Aabid Ali admits terrorism charges
Married Ali, 49, from Yale Park, Wrexham, also published a statement on YouTube encouraging others to take up jihad and terrorism. He worked as a council refuse collector before he was raided by counter-terror police last autumn, after he became radicalised.
