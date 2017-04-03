What we know about Syria's chemical w...

What we know about Syria's chemical weapons

14 hrs ago

Horrifying images and video show civilians -- including children -- struggling to breathe, foam coming from their mouths as they appear to die of asphyxiation after an airstrike in northwestern Syria on Tuesday. Syria's military has denied using chemical weapons and blamed rebels for the carnage, but activists say the regime is responsible for a chemical attack which killed at least 70 people.

