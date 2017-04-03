US thought top ISIS leader was cornered; location now uncertain, officials say
The week Donald Trump was sworn in as president last January, the U.S. military's terrorist hunters thought they had finally pinpointed the underground lair of top ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in occupied Mosul, Iraq, officials tell ABC News. But now officials say what they hoped could be an early victory for the Trump administration by killing the ISIS leader has evaporated.
