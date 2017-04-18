UN court to rule in Ukraine's case against Russia
" The International Court of Justice is set to rule on Ukraine's request for orders to Russia to stop funding and arming pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine and to end discrimination against minorities in Crimea. At hearings last month, Ukraine accused Russia of sponsoring terrorism by providing funds and weapons to rebels in Ukraine and of discriminating against ethnic Tatars and others in Crimea.
