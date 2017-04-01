UK police release final man questione...

UK police release final man questioned in terror attack

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

UK police say the final person being questioned in the March 22 terror attack has been released with no further action. The 30-year-old man arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts was released Saturday.

