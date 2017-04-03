UK Parliament terror attack: Death toll rises to 5
The man carried out the attack on the United Kingdom parliament was originally named Adrian Russell Ajao, police said Friday. Masood rented the vehicle used in the attack from the Solihull branch of Enterprise, on the outskirts of Birmingham, the company confirmed in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|19 hr
|Right44
|17
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC