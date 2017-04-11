U.S. troops may not be needed in Afghanistan by 2020, ambassador says
U.S. troops may not be needed in Afghanistan by 2020, ambassador says Ambassador Mohib says local troops should be self-reliant two decades after U.S. invasion. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://usat.ly/2opubnR In this photograph taken on February 9, 2017, an Italian soldier from NATO's Resolute Support Mission trains Afghan National Army soldiers at the Kabul Military Training center on the outskirts of Herat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|Geezer Files
|24
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 7
|RTIC
|18
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC