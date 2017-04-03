U.S. launches cruise missile strike on Syria after chemical weapons attack
President Trump ordered a cruise missile strike against Syria early Friday local time in retaliation for the chemical weapons attack that killed 86 people on Tuesday, according to media reports. The attack, the first conventional assault on another country ordered by Trump, comes a day after he declared that the chemical weapons assault had "crossed many, many lines," including the deaths of 27 children.
