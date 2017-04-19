Two men arrested for planning 'violent attack' in run-up to French election
Two men arrested in Marseilles are suspected of preparing an "imminent violent attack" in the run-up to Sunday's presidential election, French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl told CNN's French affiliate, BFM. The arrests "took place as part of an investigation by the anti-terrorist section of Paris public prosecutor's office, Fekl said.
