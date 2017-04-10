Turkish interior minister says Diyarbakir blast was terrorist attack
FILE PHOTO : A damaged building is seen after an explosion at a police compound in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 11, 2017. An explosion at a police compound in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir that killed three people was the result of a terrorist attack, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|9 min
|Joni Schuyler
|19
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Geezer Files
|24
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC