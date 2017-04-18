Trump's Erdogan call reflects terrorism focus, White House says
President Donald Trump congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a contested referendum that granted him broad new powers and deepened concern about the NATO ally's growing authoritarian ways. Trump's outreach to Erdogan put him on a very short list of those who praised the results, including Hamas, the Palestinian militant group labeled a terrorist organization by the United States.
