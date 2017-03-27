Trump's directive on offensive airstrikes in Somalia could fuel terrorism recruitment, experts warn

U.S. President Donald Trump's directive this week declaring parts of Somalia a war zone, potentially setting the stage for an escalated military campaign against Islamic militants there while increasing the risk of civilian casualties, could fuel terrorist recruitment in the impoverished country, experts warned. "The problem is the collateral damages," said Roland Marchal, an expert on Somalia and a senior fellow at the National Center for Scientific Research in Paris.

