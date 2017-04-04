Trump-Putin Alliance to Defeat Terrorism Feared by Establishment
An apparent suicide bombing on a metro train killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens of others this week in St. Petersburg, Russia. The attack took place during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to St. Petersburg, his hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Mon
|Right44
|17
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC