Top StorySuspect's status as failed asylum-seeker saddens Stockholm
Swedes questioned their country's welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain on Sunday after learning that an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan was allegedly behind the truck rampage that killed four people, Stockholm's deadliest extremist attack in years . The Swedish capital was slowly, but resolutely, regaining its normal rhythm as details about the 39-year-old suspect in the attack emerged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turnto10.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Fri
|RTIC
|18
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC