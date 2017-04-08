Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov Speak by P...

Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov Speak by Phone About Syria

Read more: News Max

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone on Saturday about the situation in Syria after the U.S. strikes on a Syrian air base, the Russian ministry said in a statement. Lavrov pointed out that "an attack on a country whose government fights terrorism only plays into the hands of extremists, creates additional threats to regional and global security," the Russian ministry said.

Chicago, IL

