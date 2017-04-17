This former neo-Nazi has an urgent message for Donald Trump about terrorism
Former American neo-Nazi and Life After Hate co-founder Christian Picciolini was deeply disturbed by President Trump's decision to stop a U.S. government program that fought violent extremism in all forms from targeting white supremacists. "I think that's a mistake," Picciolini said, acknowledging that prior administrations have "recognized the threat within our own borders."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|19 hr
|copout
|9
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Sun
|robert
|22
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC