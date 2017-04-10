The US says it is sending dozens of t...

The US says it is sending dozens of troops to Somalia to train forces ...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

This is the first time regular US troops have been deployed in Somalia since 1994, although some counter-terrorism advisers are already there. In 1993, 18 US special forces personnel were killed in the incident dramatised in the Hollywood film Black Hawk Down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri Frogmouth Trump 68
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Fri Frogmouth Trump 25
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Wed Joni Schuyler 19
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Apr 12 Putin warns T ramp 53
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,308,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC