The Latest: US official condemns 'barbaric attacks' in Egypt
The U.S. State Department is condemning in the strongest terms what it calls the "barbaric attacks" on Christian places of worship in Egypt. Bombs at two Coptic churches in northern Egypt killed more than 40 people and wounded about 100 others on Palm Sunday.
