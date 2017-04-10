The Latest: Lebanon detains alleged al-Qaida operative
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says security force have arrested one of the most wanted men involved in "terrorism" and in backing al-Qaida's branch in Syria. The agency said Thursday that Jalal Mansour was detained in northern Lebanon after changing his looks and using a fake identity card for months.
