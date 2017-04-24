The Latest: Le Pen calls opponent 'weak' on terrorism
A demonstrator runs away from tear gas during clashes with police in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Protesters angry that far-right leader Marine Le Pen is advancing the French presidential runoff are scuffling with police in Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Sun
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC