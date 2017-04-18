The Latest: First candidates cast vot...

The Latest: First candidates cast vote in French election

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

Hardline right-winger Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who rails against Europe, was the first of the 11 presidential candidates to vote Sunday morning in his constituency in the leafy Paris suburbs. The vote "is really important, mainly because we really need a change in this country with all the difficulties we are facing and terrorism," said Paris resident Alain Richaud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... 5 hr Rswan 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Sat Yeti 29
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 68
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 25
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Apr 12 Putin warns T ramp 53
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC