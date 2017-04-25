The Latest: Explosion, fire reported near Damascus airport

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, mourners carry the coffins of more than 50 people killed in a recent car bomb attack that targeted government supporters being evacuated from a besieged area, during their funeral at the Sayida Zeinab suburb of Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Wednesday's procession took place in a Damascus suburb that is home to a major Shiite shrine and is a stronghold for Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group fighting alongside the Syrian government.

