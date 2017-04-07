Terrorism suspected after Stockholm truck attack kills 3; suspect on loose
Terrorism suspected after Stockholm truck attack kills 3; suspect on loose Police released a blurry police photo of the suspect wanted in the case. Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://usat.ly/2p9xTzp A truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who said all indications were that it was a terror attack.
