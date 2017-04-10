Terrorism jokes no laughing matter for Spain's judges

When she posted jokes on Twitter about a 1973 assassination committed by Spain's Basque separatist group ETA, Cassandra Vera never for one moment thought they would land her a one-year jail sentence. But last month, one of Spain's top criminal courts found the 21-year-old guilty of "justifying terrorism" and humiliating its victims -- the latest in a series of such convictions for social media pranks that has the country divided, and partisans of free speech worried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.