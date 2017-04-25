Terror threats make Orlando Bloom wary about taking son to the park
Actor Orlando Bloom has told how terrorism threats have made him more concerned than ever about being in public open spaces with his six-year-old son. He told the Press Association: "Sometimes I will be in parks, or big theme parks or whatever, with , suddenly I think 'Oh this is a bit this could be one of those weird places where something' Orlando Bloom, centre, at the Unlocked premiere in London with Michael Epp, Georgie Townsley, Michael Apted and Claudia Bluemhuber "I have never really had that before, it is a bit of a scary place the world we're living in today."
