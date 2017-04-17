Terror Fight Near Key African Strait Seen Stymied by Pay Feud

Security forces protecting the semi-autonomous Somali territory of Puntland from Islamist militants on the approach to one of the world's busiest shipping lanes haven't been paid for months. The payment delays, spurred by a 2016 budget crisis, have developed into mutinies, with soldiers briefly seizing government buildings and officers from the Puntland Intelligence Agency resigning, according to local media and the agency's former foreign liaison chief.

