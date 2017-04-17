Terror Fight Near Key African Strait Seen Stymied by Pay Feud
Security forces protecting the semi-autonomous Somali territory of Puntland from Islamist militants on the approach to one of the world's busiest shipping lanes haven't been paid for months. The payment delays, spurred by a 2016 budget crisis, have developed into mutinies, with soldiers briefly seizing government buildings and officers from the Puntland Intelligence Agency resigning, according to local media and the agency's former foreign liaison chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|1 hr
|RTIC
|23
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Mon
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC