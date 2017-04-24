Terror charges for suspected accomplices in French election plot
PARIS: Three men suspected of supplying guns for an attack plot thwarted ahead of the first round of France's presidential election have been charged with terror offences, a judicial source said. The foiled plan in the southern city of Marseille had sparked fears that the closing days of the campaign could be a target for extremists before the Apr 23 first round in the country's most unpredictable election in decades.
