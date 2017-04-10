Syria's Assad: Chemical attack was fabrication

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dismissed reports last week's chemical weapons attack -- widely blamed on his regime -- as "100% fabrication." In an interview with news agency AFP, conducted under restrictions imposed by the Syrian government at the presidential palace in Damascus, Assad claimed the reported details of what happened were not credible because their source was as al-Qaeda's former affiliate in Syria, Nusra Front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.