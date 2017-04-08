Swedish authorities say truck attack ...

Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect arrested

Swedish police said Saturday that they believe they have arrested the driver of a hijacked beer truck which killed four people and injured 15 others on a busy street in the Swedish capital. "Yes, it is correct, it is likely him," police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press.

