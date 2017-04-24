Stockholm terror attack claims 5th victim
A woman who was injured during the April 7 Stockholm terror attack died on Friday, marking the attack's fifth fatality. "A woman around 60 years old, who has undergone treatment at a hospital in the south of Sweden for injuries sustained in the terrorist attack on Drottninggatan, died on the morning of April 28," Swedish police said in a statement.
