St. Petersburg metro bombing suspect ...

St. Petersburg metro bombing suspect detained by Russian authorities

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Russian authorities detained one of the people suspected of organizing the St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack two weeks ago, TASS, the Russian government-owned news agency, reported Monday. He was identified as Azimov Abror Akhralovich and was arrested just west of Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 22 hr copout 9
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Sun robert 22
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 68
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 25
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Apr 12 Putin warns T ramp 53
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC