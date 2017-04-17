St. Petersburg metro bombing suspect detained by Russian authorities
Russian authorities detained one of the people suspected of organizing the St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack two weeks ago, TASS, the Russian government-owned news agency, reported Monday. He was identified as Azimov Abror Akhralovich and was arrested just west of Moscow.
