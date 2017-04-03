St. Petersburg metro attack 'carried out by suicide bomber'
Kyrgyz authorities had earlier identified Akbarjon Djalilov as the suspect involved in Monday's attack that left 14 people dead. It was unclear whether the number of dead, provided by the Russian Health Ministry, included the attacker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|21 hr
|Right44
|17
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC