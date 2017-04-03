St Petersburg explosion: 'At least 10 dead' in Russia metro blasts
MOSCOW: At least 10 people were killed in explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russian authorities said. Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying one of the blasts was caused by a bomb filled with shrapnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|1 hr
|Right44
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC