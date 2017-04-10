Spicer: 'You can't have ISIS marching through Syria and worry...
White House press secretary Sean Spicer made clear Monday that defeating the terrorist group ISIS - not ousting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - is the top priority for the Trump administration. President Donald Trump's strike on Syria last week had people wondering whether the move signaled a shift in US policy toward Assad, the authoritarian ruler who has committed atrocities against his own people.
