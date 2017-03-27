Specialist team to tackle extremism in jails
A specialist team of counter-terrorism experts will be launched next week as the Government steps up efforts to tackle "poisonous" extremism in prisons. From Monday a new 100-strong task force will examine intelligence from around the country to assess the danger posed by radicalisation behind bars.
