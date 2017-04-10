Spain officially requests France for access to ETA's weapons
Spain is asking French authorities to share information on the weapons surrendered by Basque separatist group ETA over the weekend. In the official request submitted to Paris, National Court judge Eloy Velasco is also asking for access to ETA's arsenal for anti-terrorism experts of Spain's Civil Guard, a court spokeswoman said Monday.
