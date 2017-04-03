Somalia leader declares country a war zone, replaces chiefs
Somalia's new president has declared the country a war zone and replaced its military and intelligence chiefs while instructing the army to prepare a new offensive against al-Shabab extremists. The shakeup Thursday is an attempt to improve the worsening security situation as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab steps up its deadly bombings in the capital since President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected in February.
